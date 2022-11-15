Sculptor Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1191 stocks valued at a total of $7.54Bil. The top holdings were FWONK(6.32%), ATVI(4.49%), and DHR(2.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sculptor Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,147,483,647 shares in OTCPK:LTMAY, giving the stock a 62.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.3662 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, LATAM Airlines Group SA traded for a price of $0.56 per share and a market cap of $84.80Mil. The stock has returned -62.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LATAM Airlines Group SA has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Sculptor Capital LP bought 1,158,404 shares of NAS:DAOOU for a total holding of 1,158,407. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.06.

On 11/15/2022, Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.17 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 1,200,000 shares in NAS:SVIIU, giving the stock a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.1 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II traded for a price of $10.36 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Sculptor Capital LP bought 2,361,947 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 4,552,525. The trade had a 2.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.3.

On 11/15/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $73.8182 per share and a market cap of $57.51Bil. The stock has returned 5.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.63 and a price-sales ratio of 7.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,758,220-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.89 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.14 per share and a market cap of $1,259.58Bil. The stock has returned -34.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

