FEDERATED HERMES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2132 stocks valued at a total of $34.13Bil. The top holdings were VZ(1.57%), PM(1.54%), and AAPL(1.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FEDERATED HERMES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FEDERATED HERMES, INC. bought 53,600 shares of NYSE:ARIS for a total holding of 2,588,600. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.03.

On 11/15/2022, Aris Water Solutions Inc traded for a price of $17.3642 per share and a market cap of $460.02Mil. The stock has returned 28.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aris Water Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1735.00, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

During the quarter, FEDERATED HERMES, INC. bought 2,464,462 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 3,391,632. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 11/15/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $133.06 per share and a market cap of $387.99Bil. The stock has returned -18.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FEDERATED HERMES, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:GIS by 2,072,343 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.23.

On 11/15/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $77.51 per share and a market cap of $45.78Bil. The stock has returned 24.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

FEDERATED HERMES, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:CAH by 2,800,788 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.39.

On 11/15/2022, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $74.42 per share and a market cap of $19.45Bil. The stock has returned 50.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -101.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

FEDERATED HERMES, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 1,506,469 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/15/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $113.81 per share and a market cap of $470.21Bil. The stock has returned 82.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-book ratio of 2.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 46.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

