FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 533 stocks valued at a total of $2.88Bil. The top holdings were FCNCA(2.67%), KAHC(1.49%), and CMCSA(1.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 842,674 shares in NYSE:SLB, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.26 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, SLB traded for a price of $54.505 per share and a market cap of $77.37Bil. The stock has returned 68.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLB has a price-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,838,054-share investment in NYSE:BLCO. Previously, the stock had a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.87 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Bausch & Lomb Corp traded for a price of $15.12 per share and a market cap of $5.32Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bausch & Lomb Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 93.13, a price-book ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NYSE:HCA by 135,702 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $199.21.

On 11/15/2022, HCA Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $226.305 per share and a market cap of $63.99Bil. The stock has returned -5.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HCA Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 2,165,139-share investment in NYSE:GOAC. Previously, the stock had a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, GO Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.01 per share and a market cap of $719.47Mil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GO Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.92.

The guru established a new position worth 285,597 shares in NYSE:BKI, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.86 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Black Knight Inc traded for a price of $59.64 per share and a market cap of $9.33Bil. The stock has returned -22.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Knight Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.71 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

