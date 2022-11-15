CANNELL CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $437.00Mil. The top holdings were SPWH(6.31%), FRG(5.49%), and WTTR(5.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CANNELL CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BBW by 74,690 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.87.

On 11/15/2022, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc traded for a price of $18.93 per share and a market cap of $282.45Mil. The stock has returned 5.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-book ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:HCCI by 514,589 shares. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.27.

On 11/15/2022, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc traded for a price of $29.29 per share and a market cap of $700.17Mil. The stock has returned -15.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ODP by 390,753 shares. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.57.

On 11/15/2022, The ODP Corp traded for a price of $46 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned 13.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The ODP Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:EMKR by 2,886,190 shares. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.67.

On 11/15/2022, EMCORE Corp traded for a price of $1.595 per share and a market cap of $60.01Mil. The stock has returned -81.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EMCORE Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought 33,559 shares of NAS:CVCO for a total holding of 50,083. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.97.

On 11/15/2022, Cavco Industries Inc traded for a price of $215 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned -25.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cavco Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

