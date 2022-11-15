ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $221.00Mil. The top holdings were UNVR(13.60%), WRK(13.28%), and TKR(12.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 807,361 shares in NYSE:FLS, giving the stock a 8.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.24 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Flowserve Corp traded for a price of $32.95 per share and a market cap of $4.27Bil. The stock has returned -0.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flowserve Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,027,172-share investment in NAS:GT. Previously, the stock had a 4.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.71 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co traded for a price of $11.08 per share and a market cap of $3.14Bil. The stock has returned -51.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a price-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-book ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:TKR by 128,524 shares. The trade had a 2.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.09.

On 11/15/2022, The Timken Co traded for a price of $74.55 per share and a market cap of $5.44Bil. The stock has returned -1.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Timken Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:HUN by 206,344 shares. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.11.

On 11/15/2022, Huntsman Corp traded for a price of $28.4 per share and a market cap of $5.45Bil. The stock has returned -12.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huntsman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:RL by 51,627 shares. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.23.

On 11/15/2022, Ralph Lauren Corp traded for a price of $103.49 per share and a market cap of $6.75Bil. The stock has returned -15.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ralph Lauren Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-book ratio of 3.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

