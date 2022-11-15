HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $1.85Bil. The top holdings were AVB(6.29%), DRE(6.19%), and WELL(5.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 453,969-share investment in NYSE:MAA. Previously, the stock had a 3.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $172.08 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $156.39 per share and a market cap of $17.96Bil. The stock has returned -22.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.74 and a price-sales ratio of 9.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,322,160 shares in NAS:GLPI, giving the stock a 3.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.39 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc traded for a price of $49.12 per share and a market cap of $12.61Bil. The stock has returned 7.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.62 and a price-sales ratio of 9.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 3,127,480 shares in NYSE:KRG, giving the stock a 2.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.16 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Kite Realty Group Trust traded for a price of $21.95 per share and a market cap of $4.77Bil. The stock has returned 1.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kite Realty Group Trust has a price-book ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 929,667-share investment in NYSE:KRC. Previously, the stock had a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.45 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Kilroy Realty Corp traded for a price of $42.65 per share and a market cap of $4.96Bil. The stock has returned -38.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kilroy Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.94 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC bought 521,860 shares of NYSE:BXP for a total holding of 542,432. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.99.

On 11/15/2022, Boston Properties Inc traded for a price of $74.12 per share and a market cap of $11.58Bil. The stock has returned -35.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

