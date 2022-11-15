D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

D.E. Shaw & Co. is an investment and technology development company founded in 1988 by David E. Shaw. The founder would lead the company for over a decade, directing the company’s focus and growth from its inception to 2001. The 2000s would see the company go through a series of variegated investments, with acquisitions such as the toy store FAO Schwarz and KB Toys and injecting money into USG Corp. By 2010, the company would grow to have six members on its executive committee. The company operates on a global scale, utilizing a broad set of strategies in public and private markets to create sustainable risk adjusted returns. D.E. Shaw & Co. has a heavy focus on rigorous analytics and emphasizes investment activities in two broad areas: alternative investments and benchmark-relative and global asset class investments. Alternative investment strategies are focused on creating absolute returns and covers both ends of the spectrum, ranging from “larger, core multi-strategy investment vehicles” to “more focused, strategy-specific investment products.” Its latter area of investments is focused on major liquid assets, allow “institutional investors to customize their exposure to a particular index.” Its total investment capital is over $35 billion, with over $25 billion invested in alternative investments and over $10 billion invested in benchmark-relative and global asset class investments, which was launched in 2000. The firm is different from many other investment managers, including math puzzles in its rigorous screening process that only accepts one of every 500 applicants. Many of the firm’s 1300 employees are made out of mathematicians, scientists, and professors, who utilize math-heavy quantitative investing in order to conduct the company’s business. Not only does D.E. Shaw & Co. generate mathematical models of investment strategies, it also conducts business in offering debt and equity financing, venture capital investments, and organizing and developing new technology focused businesses.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5120 stocks valued at a total of $82.82Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(1.32%), MSFT(1.23%), and GOOG(0.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 5,861,016 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 11/15/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $90.57 per share and a market cap of $102.86Bil. The stock has returned -57.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-book ratio of 5.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 4,076,668 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/15/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $113.81 per share and a market cap of $470.21Bil. The stock has returned 82.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-book ratio of 2.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 46.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. bought 1,793,178 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 3,001,707. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/15/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $209.69 per share and a market cap of $440.37Bil. The stock has returned -0.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-book ratio of 12.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.60 and a price-sales ratio of 15.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. bought 1,078,337 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 1,896,678. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 11/15/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $309.99 per share and a market cap of $679.53Bil. The stock has returned 8.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BAC by 8,091,405 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.43.

On 11/15/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $37.71 per share and a market cap of $300.56Bil. The stock has returned -18.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

