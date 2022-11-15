SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 684 stocks valued at a total of $2.10Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.27%), MSFT(5.52%), and AMZN(3.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 116,775 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.06.

On 11/15/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $82.84 per share and a market cap of $103.76Bil. The stock has returned 27.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-book ratio of 4.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 39,390 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.28 per share and a market cap of $2,371.90Bil. The stock has returned 0.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-book ratio of 46.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.15 and a price-sales ratio of 6.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 51,056 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 198,690. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 11/15/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $90.57 per share and a market cap of $102.86Bil. The stock has returned -57.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-book ratio of 5.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 17,750-share investment in NYSE:PH. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $270.64 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Parker Hannifin Corp traded for a price of $310.785 per share and a market cap of $39.62Bil. The stock has returned -4.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Parker Hannifin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-book ratio of 4.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:GM by 114,740 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.7.

On 11/15/2022, General Motors Co traded for a price of $40.455 per share and a market cap of $57.04Bil. The stock has returned -36.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-book ratio of 0.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

