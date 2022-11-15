Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $1.42Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.40%), AAPL(5.49%), and GOOG(4.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,171,570 shares in NYSE:PCG, giving the stock a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.71 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, PG&E Corp traded for a price of $14.44 per share and a market cap of $28.71Bil. The stock has returned 16.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PG&E Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 60,880 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/15/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $346.07 per share and a market cap of $159.85Bil. The stock has returned -47.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-book ratio of 11.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.58 and a price-sales ratio of 9.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 268,530 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.84.

On 11/15/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $82.62 per share and a market cap of $163.54Bil. The stock has returned -3.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-book ratio of 4.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.85 and a price-sales ratio of 8.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. bought 140,150 shares of NYSE:RSG for a total holding of 222,420. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.71.

On 11/15/2022, Republic Services Inc traded for a price of $129.04 per share and a market cap of $40.87Bil. The stock has returned -3.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Republic Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-book ratio of 4.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. bought 33,050 shares of NYSE:NOW for a total holding of 46,300. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $450.27.

On 11/15/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $421.5945 per share and a market cap of $85.07Bil. The stock has returned -38.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 425.37, a price-book ratio of 18.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 111.79 and a price-sales ratio of 12.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

