SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

540 WEST MADISON ST CHICAGO, IL 60661

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 721 stocks valued at a total of $8.39Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.28%), MSFT(1.97%), and AMZN(1.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 178,696 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/15/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $346.07 per share and a market cap of $159.85Bil. The stock has returned -47.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-book ratio of 11.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.58 and a price-sales ratio of 9.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 570,889 shares in NAS:OLLI, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.8 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $57.3 per share and a market cap of $3.54Bil. The stock has returned -16.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SPGI by 87,800 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.77.

On 11/15/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $355.13 per share and a market cap of $115.24Bil. The stock has returned -22.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-book ratio of 3.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.69 and a price-sales ratio of 10.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NCR by 927,579 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.91.

On 11/15/2022, NCR Corp traded for a price of $23.14 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -46.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NCR Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC bought 256,071 shares of NYSE:NVO for a total holding of 258,896. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 11/15/2022, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $112.95 per share and a market cap of $254.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-book ratio of 24.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.51 and a price-sales ratio of 11.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

