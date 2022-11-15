CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $556.00Mil. The top holdings were V(9.88%), CI(9.51%), and WTW(8.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO’s top five trades of the quarter.

CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO reduced their investment in NYSE:GPN by 197,482 shares. The trade had a 3.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.34.

On 11/15/2022, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $102.44 per share and a market cap of $27.37Bil. The stock has returned -22.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 460.05, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 39.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO reduced their investment in NYSE:CI by 51,308 shares. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $281.41.

On 11/15/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $305 per share and a market cap of $93.00Bil. The stock has returned 43.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO bought 5,284 shares of NAS:BKNG for a total holding of 11,167. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1878.43.

On 11/15/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2010 per share and a market cap of $78.08Bil. The stock has returned -16.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-book ratio of 21.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.38 and a price-sales ratio of 5.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 35,944-share investment in NAS:ABNB. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.83 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $107.89 per share and a market cap of $68.80Bil. The stock has returned -47.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-book ratio of 12.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.23 and a price-sales ratio of 8.98.

CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO reduced their investment in NAS:JD by 9,095 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.23.

On 11/15/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $54.34 per share and a market cap of $83.59Bil. The stock has returned -36.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -91.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

