ICON ADVISERS INC/CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $366.00Mil. The top holdings were MA(2.97%), LPLA(2.73%), and EPAM(2.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ICON ADVISERS INC/CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

ICON ADVISERS INC/CO reduced their investment in NAS:FANG by 68,728 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.78.

On 11/15/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $166.72 per share and a market cap of $29.44Bil. The stock has returned 56.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,759,654-share investment in NYSE:GIM. Previously, the stock had a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.53 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Templeton Global Income Fund traded for a price of $4.21 per share and a market cap of $432.46Mil. The stock has returned -15.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Templeton Global Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.89.

The guru established a new position worth 620,000 shares in NAS:PAA, giving the stock a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.17 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Plains All American Pipeline LP traded for a price of $12.36 per share and a market cap of $8.63Bil. The stock has returned 24.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Plains All American Pipeline LP has a price-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 570,106-share investment in NAS:KRNY. Previously, the stock had a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.5 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Kearny Financial Corp traded for a price of $9.54 per share and a market cap of $643.92Mil. The stock has returned -26.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kearny Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-book ratio of 0.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, ICON ADVISERS INC/CO bought 248,800 shares of NYSE:TRN for a total holding of 438,403. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.46.

On 11/15/2022, Trinity Industries Inc traded for a price of $29.89 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned 7.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trinity Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

