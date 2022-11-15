P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1350 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS NEW YORK, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 299 stocks valued at a total of $1.80Bil. The top holdings were SJR(4.62%), AVLR(3.85%), and ZEN(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,051,079-share investment in NYSE:ACC. Previously, the stock had a 3.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.15 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 754,000 shares in NYSE:AVLR, giving the stock a 3.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.61 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 1,681,968 shares in NAS:SWIR, giving the stock a 2.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.74 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Sierra Wireless Inc traded for a price of $28.785 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned 54.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sierra Wireless Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 215.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 328,000 shares in NYSE:BHVN, giving the stock a 2.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.42 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Biohaven Ltd traded for a price of $15.75 per share and a market cap of $1.10Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.74 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.34.

The guru established a new position worth 600,000 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 2.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.3 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $73.7691 per share and a market cap of $57.51Bil. The stock has returned 5.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.63 and a price-sales ratio of 7.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.