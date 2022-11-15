QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $752.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.80%), MSFT(6.42%), and AMZN(3.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 191,456-share investment in NYSE:TJX. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.81 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $75.34 per share and a market cap of $87.40Bil. The stock has returned 10.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-book ratio of 16.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 21,787-share investment in NAS:ASML. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $501.02 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $596.84 per share and a market cap of $236.43Bil. The stock has returned -29.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-book ratio of 29.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.58 and a price-sales ratio of 11.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 16,316 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 23,535. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 11/15/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $527.6605 per share and a market cap of $232.02Bil. The stock has returned 1.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-book ratio of 11.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 41,925 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/15/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $171.52 per share and a market cap of $447.70Bil. The stock has returned 7.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-book ratio of 6.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BA by 45,375 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.37.

On 11/15/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $174.44 per share and a market cap of $103.78Bil. The stock has returned -25.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

