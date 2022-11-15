Bain Capital Investors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $4.14Bil. The top holdings were CERE(41.39%), DSEY(27.77%), and SGRY(27.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bain Capital Investors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 617,484-share investment in NYSE:IQV. Previously, the stock had a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $260.16 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, IQVIA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $224.43 per share and a market cap of $41.45Bil. The stock has returned -11.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IQVIA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-book ratio of 7.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Bain Capital Investors LLC bought 571,205 shares of NAS:AVAH for a total holding of 81,600,880. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.25.

On 11/15/2022, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc traded for a price of $0.8941 per share and a market cap of $166.23Mil. The stock has returned -89.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.10.

During the quarter, Bain Capital Investors LLC bought 211,025 shares of NAS:DSEY for a total holding of 236,561,159. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.87.

On 11/15/2022, Diversey Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $5.34 per share and a market cap of $1.74Bil. The stock has returned -62.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diversey Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The guru sold out of their 156,574-share investment in NYSE:ATTO. Previously, the stock had a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.66 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Atento S.A traded for a price of $3.605 per share and a market cap of $52.27Mil. The stock has returned -87.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atento S.A has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 52,798,929-share investment in NAS:MIK. Previously, the stock had a 17.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.96 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, The Michaels Companies Inc traded for a price of $21.97 per share and a market cap of $3.14Bil. The stock has returned 885.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Michaels Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

