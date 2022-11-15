CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $5.49Bil. The top holdings were PLD(7.05%), EQIX(5.97%), and SPG(3.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:O by 2,539,430 shares. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.95.

On 11/15/2022, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $64.42 per share and a market cap of $40.19Bil. The stock has returned -5.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 59.34, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 197.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 11.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC bought 799,633 shares of NYSE:DLR for a total holding of 1,292,297. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.65.

On 11/15/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $111.32 per share and a market cap of $31.89Bil. The stock has returned -28.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.63 and a price-sales ratio of 6.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC bought 1,044,568 shares of NAS:XEL for a total holding of 1,145,068. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.8.

On 11/15/2022, Xcel Energy Inc traded for a price of $67 per share and a market cap of $36.68Bil. The stock has returned 7.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xcel Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 2,862,886 shares in NYSE:HR, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.72 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $19.877 per share and a market cap of $7.50Bil. The stock has returned -35.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 89.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.52 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WELL by 799,071 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.17.

On 11/15/2022, Welltower OP LLC traded for a price of $69.645 per share and a market cap of $32.86Bil. The stock has returned -15.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Welltower OP LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 151.16, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.99 and a price-sales ratio of 5.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

