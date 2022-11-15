EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5971 KINGSTOWNE VILLAGE PARKWAY KINGSTOWNE, VA 22315

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $1.45Bil. The top holdings were CVS(5.44%), MRK(5.26%), and GD(4.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 115,510 shares in NYSE:PG, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.05 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $140.39 per share and a market cap of $331.40Bil. The stock has returned -2.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-book ratio of 7.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA bought 330,040 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 1,081,895. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 11/15/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $48.4071 per share and a market cap of $270.67Bil. The stock has returned 0.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-book ratio of 2.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA reduced their investment in NYSE:MET by 237,695 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.88.

On 11/15/2022, MetLife Inc traded for a price of $74.49 per share and a market cap of $58.08Bil. The stock has returned 18.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MetLife Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA reduced their investment in NYSE:COF by 126,090 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.48.

On 11/15/2022, Capital One Financial Corp traded for a price of $104.94 per share and a market cap of $39.96Bil. The stock has returned -31.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capital One Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-book ratio of 0.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 250,520 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 11/15/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $30.615 per share and a market cap of $125.17Bil. The stock has returned -36.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.