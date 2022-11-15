OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

OMERS Administration Corp is a pension fund based out of Toronto, Ontario. The OMERS Administration Corp, of which the OMERS stands for the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, was originally established in 1962 by a state to handle the retirement benefits of government employees within Ontario while the current structure was set up in 2006. OMERS Administration Corp itself is one of the two corporations that OMERS operates through. OMERS Administration Corp is responsible for the day to day operations of the pension fund while the Sponsors Corporation, the other of the two corporations, represents the involved members of the plan and is responsible for the administration of plan designs and the Administration Corporation board. OMERS has five major investment divisions: the Borealis Infrastructure division invests in public infrastructure, the OMERS Capital Markets division invests in the public equity market, the OMERS Private Equity division, Oxford Properties which deals with real estate, and OMERS Strategic Investments. The company conducts its research both internally and externally, investing in the public equity, alternative, and fixed income markets on a global scale. OMERS Administration Corp invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, industrials, materials, energy, other, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocations. The company holds its allocations for 2.22 quarters on average and, in the most recent quarter, had a turnover rate of approximately 76.4%. OMERS Administration Corp, in the recent decades, has had the majority of its capital increases coming from its own investment returns with the remainder of the funds coming from employee and employer contributions. OMERS serves almost one thousand employers and almost half a million total members, survivors, and retirees.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 426 stocks valued at a total of $5.94Bil. The top holdings were BBU(3.94%), TMO(3.88%), and SYK(3.36%).

The guru sold out of their 989,033-share investment in NYSE:PPG. Previously, the stock had a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.58 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, PPG Industries Inc traded for a price of $128.66 per share and a market cap of $30.22Bil. The stock has returned -19.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PPG Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-book ratio of 5.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 819,866-share investment in NYSE:IFF. Previously, the stock had a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.56 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $97.68 per share and a market cap of $24.68Bil. The stock has returned -34.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4018.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:RY by 974,000 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.9.

On 11/15/2022, Royal Bank of Canada traded for a price of $98.91 per share and a market cap of $138.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royal Bank of Canada has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought 1,039,063 shares of NYSE:CBRE for a total holding of 1,517,249. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.27.

On 11/15/2022, CBRE Group Inc traded for a price of $75.71 per share and a market cap of $23.90Bil. The stock has returned -27.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:TD by 1,128,200 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.74.

On 11/15/2022, The Toronto-Dominion Bank traded for a price of $65.87 per share and a market cap of $119.99Bil. The stock has returned -7.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

