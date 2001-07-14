Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Twist Bioscience Corporation (“Twist” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TWST) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2022, Scorpion Capital published a research report, alleging that the Company is a “cash-burning inferno” and that it is “operating a ponzi-like scheme that will end in bankruptcy.”

On this news, Twist’s stock fell as much as 33% during intraday trading on November 15, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Twist securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

