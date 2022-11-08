Neil Fraser, outgoing President of Medtronic Canada joins the board.

Cloud DX Inc. appoints Neil Fraser as an independent Board Director.

Mr. Fraser is the just-retired former President of Medtronic Canada.

Medtronic Canada and Cloud DX executed a partnership agreement in December 2021, and announced the new $12.8M. Continuous Connected Patient Care project on November 8, 2022.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud DX", or, the "Company") ( TSXV:CDX, Financial)(OTC:CDXFF), a leading Canadian provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions today announced the appointment of Neil Fraser to the board as an independent director.

Mr. Fraser retired in July 2022 from his role as President of Medtronic Canada, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology. He is currently a board member of Sona Nanotech Inc. and a member of various health-related councils including the CD Howe Institute and the International Working Group on Global Research, Development & Innovation with the BRG Institute. In the past, he has acted as Chair of Medtech Canada, Board Member of Baycrest Health Sciences, Member of both the federal Advisory Panel on Healthcare Innovation (the "Naylor report") and the Ontario Health Innovation Council. Several of Neil's writings on the topic of healthcare innovation in Canada have been published, and he has frequently been invited to share his expertise on value-based procurement and outcomes-based healthcare innovation. In 2022, he was awarded the Distinguished Leader Award by the Canadian College of Health Leaders.

On December 1, 2021 Medtronic Canada and Cloud DX announced an exclusive Partnership Agreement under which the partners co-market Cloud DX Connected Health solutions to hospitals and health authorities across Canada. On February 23, 2022, the partners announced the first contract signed under the agreement with St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener ON.

On November 8, 2022, Cloud DX announced the $12.8M Continuous Connected Patient Care (CCPC) project, in partnership with Medtronic plc along with a consortium of Canadian health technology leaders and academic institutions plus a $5.2M co-investment from the Digital Supercluster. The consortium will integrate novel sensors from Medtronic with the Cloud DX Connected Health platform, and then jointly distribute the combined technology around the world.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Neil to our Board," says Cloud DX Founder, CEO and Board Chair Robert Kaul. "His leadership of Medtronic spans a period of tremendous growth and innovation in the Medical Technology industry. Neil's guidance and counsel on the Board will be critical to Cloud DX's success as we move into the next stage of our journey with our partners Medtronic, Teladoc Health and others. It's hard to imagine a better person to assist our team in fulfilling our mission to make healthcare better for everyone."

Mr. Fraser states, "I was very impressed with the team at Cloud DX during our partnership selection process. The company is delivering what we considered to be the best remote patient monitoring solution on the market today, and in addition, they have developed some remarkable new products that I believe will change outcomes and improve healthcare delivery all over the world. I'm honored to be invited to join the Board of Directors and I look forward to being part of the Cloud DX story going forward."

Mr. Fraser's appointment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic, Teladoc Health, and Equitable Life of Canada.

Cloud DX will host its Q3 Earnings Calls November 16, 2022 at 12 PM Eastern Time, register here .

Cloud DX Investor Sitehttps://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

