ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Royal London Asset Management is a UK investment company that was founded in 1987. The company operates as a subsidiary of the Royal London Mutual Insurance Society, the UK’s largest mutual insurance company, and is one of UK’s leading fund management companies. Royal London Asset Management, RLAM for short, was spun out of the Royal London Mutual Insurance Society when its parent company decided to separate out its investment department into an investment management subsidiary to be able to provide its products and services to a wider client base. The company found its first external client in 1990 and would have rapid growth through the 1990s, acquiring United Assurance, Scottish Life, and Union Discount’s cash management business, which was renamed Royal London Cash Management, allowing the company to reach approximately $40 billion in total assets under management by 2004. RLAM would then grow both organically and through mergers, acquiring the Cooperative Asset Management in 2014. The company today has over $135 billion in total assets under management. It invests its funds across all major asset classes, including growth stocks, government bonds, corporate bonds, overseas equity, and properties. The company provides its services to multi-managers, universities, government entities, wealth managers, and financial advisors and currently manage assets “on behalf of more than 150 institutional pension funds.” The firm utilizes a top down economic and sector analysis with a fundamental and quantitative based bottom-up stock selection in order to manage its equity portfolios, researching its methods both in house and externally. Its current team includes over 70 investment professionals based out of the company’s London and Wilmslow offices. Some of its notable funds include its Sterling Extra Yield Bond, Ethical Bond, Sterling Credit, and UK Equity Income A, all of which have won awards in recent years. RLAM was also the UK fixed income manager of the year in 2014.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 660 stocks valued at a total of $19.74Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.98%), AAPL(5.18%), and AMZN(3.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 569,396 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.44 per share and a market cap of $1,276.17Bil. The stock has returned -33.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD bought 525,282 shares of NYSE:FERG for a total holding of 537,082. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.67.

On 11/15/2022, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $120.44 per share and a market cap of $25.06Bil. The stock has returned -22.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 99,117 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 11/15/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $526.47 per share and a market cap of $233.02Bil. The stock has returned 1.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-book ratio of 11.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 262,474 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.04 per share and a market cap of $2,386.85Bil. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-book ratio of 47.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.24 and a price-sales ratio of 6.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD bought 440,696 shares of NYSE:THO for a total holding of 1,931,035. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.71.

On 11/15/2022, Thor Industries Inc traded for a price of $88.49 per share and a market cap of $4.75Bil. The stock has returned -21.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thor Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

