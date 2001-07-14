JFrog+Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog+DevOps+Platform, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2022:

Credit Suisse Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, Tuesday, November 29 th , at 1:40 p.m. Mountain Standard Time

, at 1:40 p.m. Mountain Standard Time Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, Wednesday, November 30 th , at 1:10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

, at 1:10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time NASDAQ Investor Conference in London, United Kingdom, Wednesday, December 7th, at 2:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

The live webcasts and replays will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jfrog.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure, fearless flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog DevOps Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain through the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fjfrog.com%2F and follow us on Twitter: %40JFrog.

