AXA S.A. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1083 stocks valued at a total of $25.11Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.62%), MSFT(3.52%), and AMZN(2.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AXA S.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

AXA S.A. reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 2,071,807 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 11/15/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $37.7 per share and a market cap of $158.33Bil. The stock has returned -23.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, AXA S.A. bought 288,942 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 1,119,960. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/15/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $194.42 per share and a market cap of $613.93Bil. The stock has returned -42.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-book ratio of 15.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.41 and a price-sales ratio of 8.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, AXA S.A. bought 744,610 shares of NYSE:BMY for a total holding of 2,131,415. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 11/15/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $76.28 per share and a market cap of $162.18Bil. The stock has returned 31.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, AXA S.A. bought 511,706 shares of NYSE:CVS for a total holding of 1,025,521. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.99.

On 11/15/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $97.73 per share and a market cap of $128.41Bil. The stock has returned 6.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 653,150-share investment in NYSE:ZEN. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.89 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $76.62 per share and a market cap of $9.52Bil. The stock has returned -25.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 27.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

