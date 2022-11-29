Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

Event: Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Time: Presentation – 11:20 AM PT / 2:20 PM ET Event: UBS Global TMT Conference Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 Time: Presentation – 5:20 AM PT / 8:20 AM ET

A live webcast of these events can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

A replay of these webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

