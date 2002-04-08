NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (: RFL) today announced its decision to curtail its early-stage development efforts, including pre-clinical research at the Barer Institute in order to reduce spending and focus on exploring strategic opportunities to invest in, acquire, or in-license clinical stage assets.



As of July 31, 2022, the Company held cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $63.2 million, and subsequently received $33 million in net proceeds from the sale of real estate assets on August 23, 2022.



“We believe that our strong balance sheet affords us the opportunity to focus on strategic business development efforts at a time of substantive dislocation in the biotech sector with the goal of acquiring, in-licensing or investing in later stage assets with the potential to achieve meaningful clinical milestones, which if successful, could improve the lives of patients and increase value for our shareholders,” said Bill Conkling, CEO of Rafael Holdings. “We would like to acknowledge our R&D colleagues and scientific advisors and thank them for their dedication to our programs.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Rafael Holdings is a holding company with interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, including an investment in Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., a cancer metabolism-based therapeutics company. The Company’s focus is to fund, invest in and develop novel therapies and is seeking opportunities to invest, acquire or in-license additional therapeutic assets which address high unmet medical needs.

