GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co is an investment management company based out of New York. The company was founded in 1968 as R. Gilder & Co with 50 employees and $25 million under management. The company had a rough start, losing many employees and much of its managed assets, but would recover by the mid-1970s. The company would then grow during the two decades of bull markets beginning in the 1980s, also encountering another obstacle during the crash of 1987. By 1991, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co would have over $1 billion in total assets under management and would focus on investing in Asia and the online revolution, bringing its total assets under management to over $11 billion by 1999. The company would again be hit hard by the technology bubble burst in the early 2000s and financial crisis of 2008, emerging with $4.5 billion in assets. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co has slowly recovered and currently has 77 employees with 26 of them being investment professionals. The company conducts its research both internally and externally utilizes fundamental, technical, and quantitative analysis to make its investment decisions. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co invests most heavily in the information technology, health care, and consumer technology sectors, which each make up over a quarter of its total allocated assets, and also invests in a variety of sectors to a lesser degree including transports and finance. The company currently has $5.5 billion in total assets under management spread across almost 8,000 accounts with all but 241 of these accounts being discretionary, which makes up only $285 million of its total managed assets. Both its total number of accounts and total assets under management have been somewhat volatile in recent years, with its total managed assets going as low as $4.2 billion and as high as $6.3 billion in the most recent five years.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 247 stocks valued at a total of $5.73Bil. The top holdings were TSLA(11.03%), AMZN(4.40%), and SWAV(3.83%).

During the quarter, GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC bought 172,139 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 175,142. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 11/15/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $349.95 per share and a market cap of $332.51Bil. The stock has returned 36.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-book ratio of 33.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.30 and a price-sales ratio of 10.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 502,215 shares in NYSE:NVO, giving the stock a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.14 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $113.64 per share and a market cap of $255.98Bil. The stock has returned 1.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-book ratio of 24.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 11.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:OKTA by 501,282 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.03.

On 11/15/2022, Okta Inc traded for a price of $53.42 per share and a market cap of $8.47Bil. The stock has returned -79.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Okta Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ROKU by 505,796 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.12.

On 11/15/2022, Roku Inc traded for a price of $59.07 per share and a market cap of $8.23Bil. The stock has returned -78.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roku Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -52.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SWAV by 179,143 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $254.3.

On 11/15/2022, ShockWave Medical Inc traded for a price of $253.59 per share and a market cap of $9.17Bil. The stock has returned 23.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.84, a price-book ratio of 25.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 89.92 and a price-sales ratio of 22.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

