SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Presentation Time: 1:50 p.m. PT

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Matterport's investor relations website at investors.matterport.com.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

