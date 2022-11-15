ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Acadian Asset Management is a private investment management company that was founded in 1986. The company can trace its history back to 1977 when Acadian Financial Research, the predecessor, was founded by Gary Bergstrom. The company “designed, developed and implemented the world's first international index-matching strategy and later an active country selection strategy for the State Street Bank and Trust Company,” and the successor Acadian Asset Management company would directly manage institutional assets. Acadian Asset Management would expand into a global manager with the launch of its global strategy in 1992. The company would continue to grow, extending its stock selection process to begin selecting for both long and short strategies in 2002 and launching its managed volatility strategy, a portfolio of low risk stocks to be able to offer market like returns with lower risk, in 2006. Since then, Acadian Asset Management has continued to grow through research based investment strategies, launching its fixed income emerging markets debt strategy in 2007. The company is headquartered in Boston and currently acts as a subsidiary of OMAM Affiliate Holdings which is in turn a subsidiary of OM Asset Management PLC, and the company was previously acquired by United Asset Management in 1992 which was, in turn, acquired by Old Mutual in 2000. The company operates through four wholly owned investment advisory subsidiaries including Acadian Asset Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Acadian Asset Management (UK) Ltd, Acadian Asset Management (Japan), and Acadian Asset Management (Australia) Limited. As of 2015, the company has a total of over $72 billion in assets under management with over 100 clients including foundations, endowments, pension funds, governments, and others on a global scale, covering over 40,000 securities in over 60 markets in its proprietary database. Some of its mutual funds include the Emerging Markets Equity Emerging Markets Debt Funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1676 stocks valued at a total of $18.28Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.20%), MSFT(2.44%), and CHKP(1.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 2,974,973 shares of NYSE:QGEN for a total holding of 3,268,748. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.59.

On 11/15/2022, Qiagen NV traded for a price of $47.9 per share and a market cap of $10.91Bil. The stock has returned -10.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qiagen NV has a price-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.38 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 1,121,574 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.44 per share and a market cap of $1,276.17Bil. The stock has returned -33.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 789,980 shares of NAS:CHKP for a total holding of 2,995,634. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.99.

On 11/15/2022, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $129.05 per share and a market cap of $16.18Bil. The stock has returned 10.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-book ratio of 5.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.80 and a price-sales ratio of 7.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CNQ by 1,594,332 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.36.

On 11/15/2022, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd traded for a price of $62.34 per share and a market cap of $69.26Bil. The stock has returned 54.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GSK by 2,072,441 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.57.

On 11/15/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $32.29 per share and a market cap of $65.67Bil. The stock has returned -22.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.