The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRDS). The investigation concerns whether Bird and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Bird is an electric vehicle company focusing on transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes.

On November 14, 2022, Bird announced a restatement of its financial statements for certain periods in 2020, 2021, and 2022 in order to correct an error regarding “recognition of revenue on certain trips completed by customers of its Sharing business for which collectability was not probable.” On this news, the price of Bird shares declined by $0.07 per share, or approximately 15.94%, from $0.4330 per share to close at $0.3640 on November 14, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bird securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas+W.+Elrod of Kirby+McInerney+LLP by email at investi[email protected], or by filling out this contact+form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby+McInerney+LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com.

