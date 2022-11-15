UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2720 stocks valued at a total of $177.69Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.25%), MSFT(5.04%), and AMZN(2.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 12,908,999 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.04 per share and a market cap of $2,386.85Bil. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-book ratio of 47.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.24 and a price-sales ratio of 6.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC bought 1,603,071 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 5,457,405. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.99.

On 11/15/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $292.65 per share and a market cap of $184.39Bil. The stock has returned -19.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-book ratio of 8.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 3,407,968 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.44 per share and a market cap of $1,276.17Bil. The stock has returned -33.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 4,072,197 shares in ARCA:ITOT, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.01 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $88.78 per share and a market cap of $40.43Bil. The stock has returned -15.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

The guru established a new position worth 3,551,888 shares in ARCA:IJR, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.67 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $101.2 per share and a market cap of $68.87Bil. The stock has returned -13.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

