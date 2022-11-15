BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $842.00Mil. The top holdings were WSM(55.31%), LLY(5.66%), and AAPL(4.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ELAN by 446,700 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.48.

On 11/15/2022, Elanco Animal Health Inc traded for a price of $12.75 per share and a market cap of $6.05Bil. The stock has returned -60.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elanco Animal Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:WSM by 64,000 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.94.

On 11/15/2022, Williams-Sonoma Inc traded for a price of $135.36 per share and a market cap of $9.03Bil. The stock has returned -34.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams-Sonoma Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-book ratio of 7.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC bought 38,200 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 209,250. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.27.

On 11/15/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $99.6 per share and a market cap of $252.53Bil. The stock has returned 22.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-book ratio of 5.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ZTS by 9,600 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.13.

On 11/15/2022, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $149.82 per share and a market cap of $69.83Bil. The stock has returned -30.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-book ratio of 14.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.34 and a price-sales ratio of 8.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABT by 10,700 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.59.

On 11/15/2022, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $103.14 per share and a market cap of $179.83Bil. The stock has returned -18.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

