TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today announced that Doug Bouquard, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of senior management are scheduled to host investor meetings at the JMP Securities Financial Services and Real Estate Conference on November 17, 2022.

The Company’s presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of TRTX’s website at %3Cb%3Ehttp%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tpgrefinance.com%2Fevent%3C%2Fb%3E.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG). For more information regarding TRTX, visit %3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.tpgrefinance.com%2F%3C%2Fb%3E.

