NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.340 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 11 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.305 per share. The dividend declared today is payable on December 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 5, 2022.

“Today’s announcement marks NIKE’s 21st consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts,” said John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. “This dividend increase illustrates the continued success of our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy, as we invest in capabilities that are accelerating our digital transformation and fueling long-term profitable growth.”*

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities.

* The marked paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.

