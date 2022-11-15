Aristotle Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 176 stocks valued at a total of $45.19Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.85%), CTVA(3.62%), and DHR(3.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aristotle Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ELAN by 4,515,422 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.19.

On 11/15/2022, Elanco Animal Health Inc traded for a price of $12.75 per share and a market cap of $6.05Bil. The stock has returned -60.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elanco Animal Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 8,877,926 shares in NYSE:MRK, giving the stock a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.27 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $99.6 per share and a market cap of $252.53Bil. The stock has returned 22.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-book ratio of 5.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SUI by 3,029,897 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.16.

On 11/15/2022, Sun Communities Inc traded for a price of $139.01 per share and a market cap of $17.22Bil. The stock has returned -25.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sun Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.81, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.46 and a price-sales ratio of 5.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC bought 2,276,071 shares of NYSE:ELS for a total holding of 9,383,056. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.87.

On 11/15/2022, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc traded for a price of $64.55 per share and a market cap of $12.01Bil. The stock has returned -21.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-book ratio of 8.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.63 and a price-sales ratio of 9.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 212,071 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/15/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $270.33 per share and a market cap of $196.79Bil. The stock has returned -9.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.70 and a price-sales ratio of 6.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

