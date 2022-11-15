MORGAN STANLEY recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Morgan Stanley has its roots in the early to mid-1900s, tracing back to the history of JP Morgan & Co. and the Dean Witter brokerage house. The firm opened its doors in 1935, growing and going through a major restructuring in 1941 to allow for further expansion. In 1962, Morgan Stanley would create one of the first computer models for financial analysis. From then on the company would expand nationally and internationally, opening an office in Paris by 1967 and in Tokyo by 1970 and acquiring other companies through its Mergers & Acquisitions division in 1971. In 1984, Morgan Stanley would develop the first automated trade processing system, going public in 1986 as the company required more capital for growth. It would continue to expand globally, establishing the Morgan Stanley International Foundation in 1995. In 1997, it would merge with Dean, Witter, Discover & Co., creating the world’s largest securities firm. As the firm continued to hold a dominant role in innovative technologies, underwriting many large global tech IPOs, it would become the top ranked globally in equity trading and underwriting in 2004 under the lead of Phil Purcell. In 2008, Morgan Stanley would become a bank holding company, continuing to acquire companies such as Smith Barney from CitiGroup. Morgan Stanley’s subsidiaries are split into three groups: the Institutional Securities Group, which provides financial advisory and services in equity activities, fixed income securities, and related products; Wealth Management, which includes brokerage and investment advisory services; and Investment Management, which provides investment strategies. Some of its notable mutual funds include the S&P Financials Select Index and some of its ETFs include the S&P 500 SPDR and iShares Core. Morgan Stanley currently operates in 42 countries, having 1300 offices and 60 thousand employees that manage its over $800 billion in total assets.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7698 stocks valued at a total of $732.99Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.45%), MSFT(3.33%), and AMZN(1.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MORGAN STANLEY’s top five trades of the quarter.

MORGAN STANLEY reduced their investment in NYSE:VEEV by 2,549,075 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.94.

On 11/15/2022, Veeva Systems Inc traded for a price of $191.66 per share and a market cap of $29.76Bil. The stock has returned -39.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 78.87, a price-book ratio of 9.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.65 and a price-sales ratio of 15.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

MORGAN STANLEY reduced their investment in NYSE:U by 7,677,506 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.5.

On 11/15/2022, Unity Software Inc traded for a price of $36.04 per share and a market cap of $14.89Bil. The stock has returned -81.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unity Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.83 and a price-sales ratio of 8.46.

MORGAN STANLEY reduced their investment in NAS:AERI by 935,648 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.22.

On 11/15/2022, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $15.23 per share and a market cap of $752.63Mil. The stock has returned 30.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -298.28 and a price-sales ratio of 3.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

MORGAN STANLEY reduced their investment in NAS:BSKYU by 1,025,440 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.86.

On 11/15/2022, Big Sky Growth Partners Inc traded for a price of $9.9 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, MORGAN STANLEY bought 16,897,468 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 16,900,235. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/15/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $270.33 per share and a market cap of $196.79Bil. The stock has returned -9.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.70 and a price-sales ratio of 6.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

