KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Kennedy Capital Management is an investment management company based out of St. Louis. The company was founded in 1980 and has grown to 55 employees of which 31 are investment professionals. Kennedy Capital Management is owned by its employees with the majority ownership being held by Richard H. Sinise, Chief Portfolio Manager, Timothy P. Hasar, Francis Andre Latuda, each owning over a fifth of the total ownership in the company, with the remaining ownership being split amongst various key executives. The company utilizes a bottom up methodology with a fundamental analysis to make its investment decisions, investing the the growth and value stocks of companies in the public equity market of the U.S. Kennedy Capital Management invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, and materials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s assets are highly diversified across a wide variety of companies with none of its holdings being above 1% of its total holdings and its top 10 holdings only making up 6.3% of its total. Kennedy Capital Management currently holds over $5.6 billion in total assets under management across 510 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 2 accounts, which makes up only $3.2 million of its assets. Both its total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly from $2.9 billion back in 2010 to close to twice that amount today. The company mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up almost half of its client base, and also caters to pension and profit sharing plans and corporations among many other clientele. Kennedy Capital Management’s line of products currently includes its Micro, Small, SMID, MID, and All Cap products.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 606 stocks valued at a total of $3.40Bil. The top holdings were RRX(1.06%), FIBK(1.01%), and WTFC(0.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 802,530 shares of NYSE:HOMB for a total holding of 988,100. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.21.

On 11/15/2022, Home BancShares Inc traded for a price of $25.72 per share and a market cap of $5.25Bil. The stock has returned 0.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Home BancShares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60 and a price-sales ratio of 5.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 213,061 shares in NYSE:SWX, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.11 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc traded for a price of $65.27 per share and a market cap of $4.38Bil. The stock has returned -4.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 29.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 228,272 shares in NAS:OLLI, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.8 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $57.06 per share and a market cap of $3.57Bil. The stock has returned -15.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:EXTR by 1,201,208 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.61.

On 11/15/2022, Extreme Networks Inc traded for a price of $18.38 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned 53.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Extreme Networks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-book ratio of 21.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 163,758-share investment in NYSE:ACC. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.15 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.