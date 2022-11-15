BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

260 EAST BROWN STREET SUITE 100 BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 341 stocks valued at a total of $1.61Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.49%), AMZN(5.63%), and MSFT(5.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNP by 181,609 shares. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.28.

On 11/15/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $210.66 per share and a market cap of $129.51Bil. The stock has returned -10.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-book ratio of 11.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LMT by 80,770 shares. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.56.

On 11/15/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $467.25 per share and a market cap of $122.45Bil. The stock has returned 40.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-book ratio of 10.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC bought 145,266 shares of NYSE:PWR for a total holding of 151,471. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.74.

On 11/15/2022, Quanta Services Inc traded for a price of $144.05 per share and a market cap of $20.58Bil. The stock has returned 21.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC bought 45,038 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 109,022. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 11/15/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $349.95 per share and a market cap of $332.51Bil. The stock has returned 36.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-book ratio of 33.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.30 and a price-sales ratio of 10.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, BLUESTEIN R H & CO LLC bought 189,455 shares of NYSE:LYV for a total holding of 199,605. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.57.

On 11/15/2022, Live Nation Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $74.28 per share and a market cap of $17.15Bil. The stock has returned -35.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Live Nation Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

