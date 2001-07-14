Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced that it has entered into a non-binding heads of agreement (HOA) with Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), that establishes the elements of an integrated platform to further connect the prolific Haynesville basin to growing LNG export demand along the Gulf Coast and around the world. The HOA contemplates long-term gas sales of approximately 0.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) delivered near Gillis, Louisiana, and two LNG offtake agreements for approximately 3 million tons per annum (mtpa) in the aggregate from Sempra Infrastructure’s proposed Cameron LNG Phase 2 and Port Arthur LNG projects. These proposed transactions complement Williams’ recently sanctioned low-carbon Louisiana Energy Gateway (LEG) gathering project and are expected to include connections to pipelines serving Sempra Infrastructure’s LNG export facilities.

As part of the proposed transaction, Williams and Sempra Infrastructure plan to form a strategic joint venture to own, expand and operate the Cameron Interstate Pipeline that is expected to deliver natural gas to the proposed Cameron LNG Phase 2 in Hackberry, Louisiana. Additional pipelines are also expected to be owned by the joint venture, including the Louisiana Connector Pipeline expected to deliver natural gas to Sempra Infrastructure’s proposed Port Arthur LNG facility, located in Port Arthur, Texas.

“Williams is pleased to pursue this strategic transaction with Sempra Infrastructure. We see it as an opportunity to combine our capabilities along the natural gas value chain and increase the delivery of low-carbon, affordable and reliable natural gas from the wellhead to the growing international market,” said Alan Armstrong, president and CEO of Williams. “Facilitating the delivery of next generation natural gas to ease energy constraints at home and overseas, while also helping to meet domestic and global climate goals, is central to our natural gas focused strategy, and we look forward to being well aligned with Sempra Infrastructure’s unique capabilities and competitive advantages in the LNG infrastructure space. Coupling our strengths in the midstream infrastructure space will allow us to provide unrivaled access to international markets for our producing customers.”

“We are excited to continue advancing our U.S. Gulf Coast LNG and associated pipeline projects as we work to help satisfy a growing global demand for cleaner, more reliable energy sources,” said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. “We look forward to advancing our relationship with Williams, a like-minded company that shares our commitment to building a future of energy abundance, affordability and security.”

Williams’ LEG project, which is expected to go into service in late 2024, will gather 1.8 Bcf/d of natural gas produced in the Haynesville basin. Williams, through partnerships with Context Labs, Encino Environmental and Satlantis, is integrating technology solutions into the project to enable the measurement of end-to-end, verifiable and transparent emissions data to demonstrate the low carbon benefits of produced and delivered Haynesville natural gas. Williams is also exploring the enhancement of the LEG project with the addition of carbon capture and storage infrastructure that will further decarbonize the natural gas value chain.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure delivers energy for a better world. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, the company is dedicated to enabling cleaner energy for its customers. With a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, world-class safety, championing people, resilient operations and social responsibility, its more than 2,000 employees develop, build and operate clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions, that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. For more information about Sempra Infrastructure, please visit www.semprainfrastructure.com and Twitter.

About Williams

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, next generation gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.

The referenced HOA is a preliminary, non-binding arrangement, and the development of Sempra Infrastructure’s LNG and associated pipeline projects remains subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including reaching definitive agreements, securing all necessary permits, signing engineering and construction contracts where applicable, obtaining financing and reaching a final investment decision for each project.

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

