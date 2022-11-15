BAHL & GAYNOR INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 320 stocks valued at a total of $15.09Bil. The top holdings were PG(3.68%), MSFT(3.37%), and NEE(3.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BAHL & GAYNOR INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BAHL & GAYNOR INC reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 2,782,668 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 11/15/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $34.28 per share and a market cap of $148.21Bil. The stock has returned -33.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

BAHL & GAYNOR INC reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 734,652 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 11/15/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $132.94 per share and a market cap of $389.94Bil. The stock has returned -17.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BAHL & GAYNOR INC bought 2,519,734 shares of NYSE:WMB for a total holding of 2,747,911. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.58.

On 11/15/2022, Williams Companies Inc traded for a price of $33.9 per share and a market cap of $41.30Bil. The stock has returned 24.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, BAHL & GAYNOR INC bought 1,496,415 shares of NYSE:USB for a total holding of 5,410,797. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.27.

On 11/15/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $43.77 per share and a market cap of $65.03Bil. The stock has returned -24.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BAHL & GAYNOR INC bought 199,867 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 1,529,566. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $247.56.

On 11/15/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $294.54 per share and a market cap of $65.33Bil. The stock has returned -0.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.52 and a price-sales ratio of 5.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

