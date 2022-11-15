Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2022.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 186 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

