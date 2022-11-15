CONNORS INVESTOR SERVICES INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 150 stocks valued at a total of $764.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(5.59%), PEP(4.64%), and AAPL(4.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONNORS INVESTOR SERVICES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 71,702 shares in NYSE:CB, giving the stock a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.89 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $206.63 per share and a market cap of $85.76Bil. The stock has returned 8.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 85,476 shares in NYSE:ETN, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.92 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $162.39 per share and a market cap of $64.58Bil. The stock has returned -4.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CONNORS INVESTOR SERVICES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:EMR by 141,634 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.05.

On 11/15/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $96.18 per share and a market cap of $56.87Bil. The stock has returned 1.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-book ratio of 5.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 83,398-share investment in AMEX:CEV. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.63 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Eaton Vance CA Muni Income Trust traded for a price of $9.62 per share and a market cap of $68.62Mil. The stock has returned -28.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Vance CA Muni Income Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.78.

During the quarter, CONNORS INVESTOR SERVICES INC bought 50,600 shares of NAS:ADI for a total holding of 64,545. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.13.

On 11/15/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $165.17 per share and a market cap of $84.95Bil. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.36 and a price-sales ratio of 7.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

