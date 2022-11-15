MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

21 DUPONT CIRCLE NW WASHINGTON, DC 20036

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $2.65Bil. The top holdings were AZO(11.15%), ACGL(9.71%), and ROST(9.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES bought 282,623 shares of NAS:ROST for a total holding of 3,025,503. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.88.

On 11/15/2022, Ross Stores Inc traded for a price of $97.8 per share and a market cap of $33.94Bil. The stock has returned -14.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-book ratio of 8.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES bought 57,911 shares of NYSE:DPZ for a total holding of 471,641. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $379.59.

On 11/15/2022, Domino's Pizza Inc traded for a price of $366.74 per share and a market cap of $12.98Bil. The stock has returned -28.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Domino's Pizza Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES bought 154,745 shares of NAS:EXPD for a total holding of 1,477,424. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.1.

On 11/15/2022, Expeditors International of Washington Inc traded for a price of $115.66 per share and a market cap of $18.41Bil. The stock has returned -9.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expeditors International of Washington Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-book ratio of 5.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES bought 3,098 shares of NYSE:NVR for a total holding of 26,693. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4260.64.

On 11/15/2022, NVR Inc traded for a price of $4510.99 per share and a market cap of $14.42Bil. The stock has returned -14.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES reduced their investment in NYSE:AZO by 2,220 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2178.52.

On 11/15/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2425.6 per share and a market cap of $46.04Bil. The stock has returned 26.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

