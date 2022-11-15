ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC /CA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc/ca San Francisco, CA 94109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $277.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.52%), AMZN(5.27%), and V(4.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC /CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC /CA reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 79,421 shares. The trade had a 5.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/15/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $209.99 per share and a market cap of $442.36Bil. The stock has returned -0.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-book ratio of 12.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.49 and a price-sales ratio of 15.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC /CA reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 91,115 shares. The trade had a 4.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 11/15/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $166.66 per share and a market cap of $414.98Bil. The stock has returned -44.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-book ratio of 17.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.88 and a price-sales ratio of 14.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC /CA reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 53,457 shares. The trade had a 4.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.97 per share and a market cap of $1,803.76Bil. The stock has returned -27.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-book ratio of 10.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.38 and a price-sales ratio of 8.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC /CA bought 96,426 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 122,804. The trade had a 3.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 11/15/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $526.47 per share and a market cap of $233.02Bil. The stock has returned 1.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-book ratio of 11.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC /CA reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 82,631 shares. The trade had a 2.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.44 per share and a market cap of $1,276.17Bil. The stock has returned -33.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

