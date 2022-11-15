HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Highbridge Capital Management is a private hedge fund sponsor based out of New York. The company was established in 1992 by cofounders Glenn Dubin and Henry Swieca and currently operates as a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. The firm is currently held by the subsidiary JP Morgan Asset Management, which purchased a majority interest in the firm in 2004 and became the sole substantial holder in 2009. Highbridge Capital Management has expanded its presence since its inception and now has locations in London, Boston, Dallas, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Highbridge Capital Management is currently headed by CEO Scott B. Kapnick and has 336 employees with 130 of them being investment professionals. The company utilizes a multi-strategy to make its investments with diverse methods ranging from global convertible arbitrage to special opportunities strategies, focusing to “attain consistent capital appreciation primarily through arbitrage and absolute return investment strategies in the global financial markets.” Highbridge Capital Management invests most heavily in the health care sector, which alone makes up approximately a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, information technology, industrials, energy, finance, and consumer staples sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently holds over $31.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 61 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although Highbridge Capital Management’s total number of accounts held has not increased significantly in recent years, its total assets under management has grown significantly, increasing from $17.7 billion back in 2010 to becoming close to twice that amount today. The company mainly caters to pooled investment vehicles, which alone makes up three quarters of its client base, and also provides services to high net worth individuals, banking institutions, pension and profit sharing plans, corporations, and insurance companies, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 703 stocks valued at a total of $4.15Bil. The top holdings were DHR(1.49%), OXY.WS(1.46%), and TWTR(1.42%).

The guru sold out of their 4,548,756-share investment in NYSE:PSTH. Previously, the stock had a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.09 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $20.14 per share and a market cap of $4.03Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-book ratio of 1.08 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2732.38.

HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TWTR by 43,750,000 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.71.

On 11/15/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 45,000,000 shares in NAS:SRPT, giving the stock a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.79 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $109.68 per share and a market cap of $9.63Bil. The stock has returned 30.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 22.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.41 and a price-sales ratio of 10.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 39,500,000 shares in NAS:NVAX, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.33 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Novavax Inc traded for a price of $23.22 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned -86.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novavax Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 36,178,000-share investment in NYSE:RCL. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.51 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Royal Caribbean Group traded for a price of $60.68 per share and a market cap of $15.48Bil. The stock has returned -28.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royal Caribbean Group has a price-book ratio of 4.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -89.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

