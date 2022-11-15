TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 254 stocks valued at a total of $1.04Bil. The top holdings were VTV(5.21%), VO(4.60%), and VB(4.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT reduced their investment in ARCA:GSY by 150,593 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.31.

On 11/15/2022, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $49.37 per share and a market cap of $2.12Bil. The stock has returned -0.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 111,911 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 11/15/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $37.7 per share and a market cap of $158.33Bil. The stock has returned -23.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 69,369 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.05 per share and a market cap of $39.75Bil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT bought 76,397 shares of BATS:FLOT for a total holding of 903,136. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.82.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.23 per share and a market cap of $8.85Bil. The stock has returned 0.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT bought 22,992 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 438,727. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $141.96 per share and a market cap of $104.11Bil. The stock has returned 0.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a price-book ratio of 2.54.

