PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Panagora Asset Management is a private investment manager that was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston. The company’s investment philosophy is based on a “disciplined, systematic approach to investing that capitalizes on the insights of talented investment professionals with diverse yet complementary backgrounds.” Panagora Asset Management focuses on four key components: a team approach allows greater insights, creativity and innovation with a holistic approach to research is a necessary foundation, quantitative techniques based on sound fundamental insights relating to “investor behavior, a company’s operations, macro-economic signals, micro structure variables, or other trends in the marketplace” is best for persistent performances, and investment solutions should be flexible and tailored to be evolving needs of clients. Panagora Asset Management conducts its research in house and currently focuses on inefficient capital markets, innovative research with modern financial theory and statistical techniques, an intuitive fundamental approach with quantitative techniques, and clearly defined objectives and transparency as its foundation for its investment strategies. The company currently invests mostly in the services and technology sectors, which combined makes up over 40% of its total assets allocated, and also invests in the financial, healthcare, and energy sectors, among others, in order of decreasing amount allocated. Panagora Asset Management currently has over 100 employees that oversee its nearly $40 billion in total assets under management spread across 170 accounts, almost all of which are discretionary accounts, with the majority of its clients being pension and profit sharing plans and investment companies. While its total accounts held has only made moderate increases from 2010, the company’s total assets under management has more than tripled from its $12.8 billion assets held just five years prior. Panagora Asset Management operates as a subsidiary of Putnam, LLC., and is currently largely owned by Panagora Holdings with smaller holdings by Nippon Life Insurance and various executives. Some of its available strategies include its Diversified Factor Premia, Dynamic Equity Strategies, and Diversified Factor Premia.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1419 stocks valued at a total of $14.42Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.16%), MSFT(4.73%), and AMZN(2.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 289,616 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 11/15/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $309.98 per share and a market cap of $683.03Bil. The stock has returned 8.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 502,929 shares of NYSE:MPC for a total holding of 528,203. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.61.

On 11/15/2022, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $120 per share and a market cap of $56.24Bil. The stock has returned 86.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 96,269 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 259,663. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 11/15/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $524.42 per share and a market cap of $212.39Bil. The stock has returned -4.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-book ratio of 10.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 409,070 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 667,119. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.02.

On 11/15/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $112.75 per share and a market cap of $104.08Bil. The stock has returned -22.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.46 and a price-sales ratio of 15.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:EOG by 397,020 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.22.

On 11/15/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $147.3 per share and a market cap of $86.52Bil. The stock has returned 61.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.