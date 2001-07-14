Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) proudly announced on Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11, the winners of its annual %3Ci%3EBeacon+of+Hope%3C%2Fi%3E contest, a program awarding U.S. and Canadian Veterans with new roofs. Together with local roofing companies, Beacon will deliver and facilitate roof replacements for 10 Veteran contest winners at no cost to the award recipients.

“Veterans are important members of our employee team and local communities, so it is our honor to support them beyond their years of service,” said Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at Beacon. “The Beacon of Hope contest ensures they have a safe home secured by a reliable roof. To extend the impact of this program in the Veteran community, we are also excited to be replacing the roof on an American Legion Post this year.”

Now in its fourth year, Beacon of Hope reflects Beacon’s values to put people first and make every day safer. Every year, people from across the U.S. and Canada come together to nominate Veterans whose roofs are in dire need of replacement. Beacon takes great pride in joining with community and roofing industry partners to help transform Veterans’ lives as they regain confidence in the safety of their homes.

The 10 Veteran 2022 Beacon of Hope recipients include:

VFW Post 7302 - Michigan Ann Q. – California Clifford T. - Maine Francois R. - Quebec Kuuleme S.- Arizona Margot B. - Ontario Matthew A. - Georgia Ralph H.- Pennsylvania Randy R. - Virginia Steven G. - North Carolina

To learn more about the contest, including past winners and official contest rules, visit go.becn.com%2Fbeaconofhope.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 470 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

