WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Wellington Management Group LLP is a privately owned investment manager that was founded in 1928 by Walter Morgan, who established the first balanced mutual fund in the United States. Although hit hard by the stock market crash just a year later, the company slowly grew. In the 1960s, four talented individuals – W. Nicholas Thorndike, Robert Doran, Stephen Paine, and George Lewis – took leadership roles. They refocused the business and turned Wellington Management Group into a privately owned company by 1979, bringing back 29 of the original partners. After its first international office in London in 1983, the firm began to aggressively expand its international offices, opening in Singapore in 1996, Tokyo and Sydney in 1997, Hong Kong in 2003, and Beijing in 2007. Wellington Management Group utilizes a great deal of quantitative analysis and various stock picking approaches to make its investments, conducting in-house research and ensuring that its investments are placed in diversified sectors. Although its products and services are diverse, the firm focuses on investment management to maintain its focus on taking care of its clients. Today Wellington Management Group has over $900 billion total assets under management from over 2000 clients. It has expanded to 12 offices worldwide that provide service to the 50+ countries that clients come from. The firm currently employs almost 600 investment professionals who provide over 200 investment approaches to clients. The current CEO Brendan Swords believes in maintaining a “small-company feel of an independent, privately held partnership” while fully utilizing the resources that are available to an investment manager company of its size. Wellington Management Group has maintained a focus on creating an open, collaborative environment and conducting research through fundamental, quantitative, macroeconomic, and technical lenses in order to create a structure that is able to expertly provide “solutions tailored to each client’s circumstances.”

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1926 stocks valued at a total of $468.95Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.19%), UNH(2.72%), and AAPL(1.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 19,724,818 shares in OTCPK:UCBJF, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.75 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, UCB SA traded for a price of $77.2 per share and a market cap of $14.47Bil. The stock has returned -34.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UCB SA has a price-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 4,895,512 shares in NAS:FTIVU, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.14 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, FinTech Acquisition Corp IV traded for a price of $14.14 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FinTech Acquisition Corp IV has a price-book ratio of 2.01 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -152.61.

During the quarter, WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP bought 343,936 shares of NAS:VC for a total holding of 2,971,693. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.47.

On 11/15/2022, Visteon Corp traded for a price of $144.52 per share and a market cap of $4.07Bil. The stock has returned 15.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visteon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-book ratio of 7.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP reduced their investment in NAS:VRNS by 1,109,686 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.77.

On 11/15/2022, Varonis Systems Inc traded for a price of $21.59 per share and a market cap of $2.38Bil. The stock has returned -64.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Varonis Systems Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP bought 1,188,701 shares of NYSE:CNK for a total holding of 12,722,193. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.61.

On 11/15/2022, Cinemark Holdings Inc traded for a price of $12.91 per share and a market cap of $1.55Bil. The stock has returned -37.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cinemark Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

