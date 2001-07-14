Cintas+Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today held a grand-opening ceremony to officially open its newest Cleanroom facility in the Syracuse, New York, area.

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today held a grand-opening ceremony to officially open its newest Cleanroom facility in the Syracuse, New York, area. The state-of-the-art facility in Marcy, N.Y., creates additional capacity to Cintas’ national Cleanroom footprint around the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

The state-of-the-art facility in Marcy, N.Y., creates additional capacity to Cintas’ national Cleanroom footprint around the United States.

The new Cleanroom facility in the Syracuse area expands Cintas’ East Coast Cleanroom operations to support high-growth industries in the region, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturing, compounding pharmacies, electronics manufacturing, aerospace and defense, nanotechnology, semiconductor, automotive, and optics.

“Our new Syracuse-area location was built to support the rapid growth of high-tech industries in the immediate area, as well as the vast network of technology, research and development operations throughout the entire Northeast corridor,” said Jim Rozakis, Cintas President & COO. “We’re especially eager to expand and create new jobs in a region where we have a long history. Cleanroom is an exciting business for Cintas and we are proud to provide innovative technology and service to vital industries as they grow and expand to meet society’s needs.”

Local Job Creation

The Syracuse-area Cleanroom facility has immediate openings for 25 new jobs and expects to add an additional 40 employees over the next 12 to 18 months. The facility already employs 85 people.

Current job openings are available at careers.cintas.com, and job seekers can also register their interest in Cleanroom and other local Cintas positions on the site.

What Are Cintas Cleanrooms?

Cintas Cleanrooms use a highly specialized laundering process with strict standard operating procedures and stringent requirements that meet and maintain ISO 9001 certification.

The Cleanroom process removes particulates in garments and workwear required in highly controlled and high-tech manufacturing, research and testing environments.

Cintas’ Cleanrooms developed contamination control equipment, systems and technology to meet the stringent requirements of their customers, and delivers quality, value and service for industries that require contamination control solutions for their workwear.

The company’s Cleanrooms are monitored daily by a dedicated Cleanroom quality manager as part of a comprehensive total quality management program.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

