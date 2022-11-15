ALERUS FINANCIAL NA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 6001 GRAND FORKS, ND 58206-6001

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 150 stocks valued at a total of $1.01Bil. The top holdings were VOO(9.77%), DFAX(7.26%), and AGG(6.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALERUS FINANCIAL NA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ALERUS FINANCIAL NA bought 999,470 shares of ARCA:DFAX for a total holding of 3,865,599. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.24.

On 11/15/2022, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $21.69 per share and a market cap of $4.83Bil. The stock has returned -17.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.22.

ALERUS FINANCIAL NA reduced their investment in NAS:IXUS by 253,214 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $58.23 per share and a market cap of $28.71Bil. The stock has returned -18.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

ALERUS FINANCIAL NA reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 78,506 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/15/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.39 per share and a market cap of $450.71Bil. The stock has returned 8.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ALERUS FINANCIAL NA reduced their investment in ARCA:IWR by 197,170 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.47.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $70.63 per share and a market cap of $28.39Bil. The stock has returned -15.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.65.

During the quarter, ALERUS FINANCIAL NA bought 1,072,433 shares of NYSE:SNAP for a total holding of 1,161,822. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.64.

On 11/15/2022, Snap Inc traded for a price of $11.78 per share and a market cap of $19.00Bil. The stock has returned -78.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snap Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

